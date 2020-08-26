The City of Palouse has one vacancy to fill on its planning commission. The new commission member will be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.
Eligible candidates must reside within the city limits of Palouse. This is an unpaid position.
The commission investigates, reviews and makes recommendations to the city council on matters relating to land-use planning and zoning.
Meetings are held at least once per quarter in the council chambers.
Those interested in applying should submit a short letter of interest to Ann Thompson, Deputy City Clerk, via email at deputyclerk@palouse.com or in person at City Hall.