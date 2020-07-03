Online registration is open for the annual painting competition, Palouse Plein Air, scheduled Sept. 11-18, according to a city of Moscow news release.
During this period, participants paint outdoors at any location of their choosing in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. All painting media are eligible for competition, including gouache, watercolor, acrylic and oil.
There is no limit to the number of paintings a participant may make during the competition, but each registered artist is invited to enter a maximum of three finished works for exhibition.
The Palouse Plein Air juror, who will be announced this summer, adjudicates the exhibition and confers the following cash and recognition awards: first place ($400), second place ($200), third place ($100), best Palouse, best downtown, best historical, best onsite photos of artwork, student awards, honorable mentions and purchase awards.
The standard registration fee for Palouse Plein Air is $25, with a special student rate of $20 per registrant. All artists aged 18 and older can find more information and register at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.