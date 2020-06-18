The Palouse Pool will open to the public Saturday at 50-percent capacity, allowing a maximum of 50 people to use the facility at a time in compliance with Phase 3 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan.
The city asks that swimmers take steps to keep public areas sanitary, including bringing water from home to avoid drinking fountains and reducing time spent in changing areas, such as showering at home, pre- and post-swimming. Swimmers are also asked to bring hand sanitizer with them, as well as bring their own personal pool equipment.
For more information about the Palouse Pool, including a swim lessons schedule, visit //visitpalouse.com/pool-2/ or contact Ann Thompson, Palouse City Deputy Clerk, at (509) 878-1811.