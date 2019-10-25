A group of local fifth-graders has been featured by the World Wildlife Fund, an international conservation organization, for bringing “the sixth mass extinction” to life for Moscow audiences.
As part of the WWF’s “Wild Classrooms Spotlight” series, former Palouse Prairie Charter School teacher Bridget Berg guest-wrote a piece about using the school’s novel instructional approach to help children tackle the subjects of modern mass extinction and the importance of biodiversity in the natural world.
The piece can be found on the World Wildlife Fund’s website at this shortened link: wwf.to/2pbwmyu.
Berg said the project was partially inspired by a recent report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel On Climate, which found that 1 million species could go extinct within this lifetime if dramatic action isn’t taken soon. In teaching such a heavy topic to elementary students, Berg said she tried to focus activities solutions and proactive action, in order to combat feelings of helplessness and inevitability.
“I just I wanted them to really feel passionate about it and know that it is going to take hard work but people and kids like them can actually make a difference in it,” Berg said. “They are making a difference — Generation Z is kicking ass.”
Last year, Berg said her class of fifth-grade students spent a semester recognizing and studying factors in the current, human-caused mass extinction before breaking out into groups that would specialize in a specific habitat. Group members then selected an animal species from their assigned biome to feature in an individual project. Berg said the final product included creating watercolor illustrations of their animals and writing short poems from their perspective, which were later weaved into an evening performance put on at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow.
“We had a really good turnout of families but also other community members that think about this work as well,” Palouse Prairie Executive Director Jeneille Branen said. “Our students were really motivated because people came up to them afterwards and thanked them and felt like that they're going to think about this differently.”
Branen said the project showcases the school’s “expeditionary” teaching strategy, which focuses on allowing students to directly engage class material through in-depth study, hands-on activity and conversations with real experts. Berg said this instructional method was particularly effective in guiding students through learning about preservation of the natural world. Many students left feeling like experts themselves, she said.
“They're so knowledgeable by the end that I think it really empowers them to feel like ‘yeah, I really truly do know what I'm talking about, I feel like I could go educate my friends and my family about this,’ ” Berg said. “I think that's the real power of expeditions is it is so (well) thought through and scaffolded and built-upon that by the time they're finished, they really truly understand what it is they've been learning all semester.”
