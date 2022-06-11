Palouse Prairie farewell

Palouse Prairie Charter School Executive Director Jeneille Branen walked down the hall to a standing ovation and high-fives from students Tuesday as she dismissed students for the final time. Branen was a founding teacher at the Moscow school in 2009, became director of curriculum and instruction in 2013 and executive director in 2016. “As leader of an independent public charter school, she served as superintendent, principal, director of special education and all hats in between,” wrote Trish Gardner, the school’s administrative assistant and who submitted the photo. “There have been many tears at PPCS for the past couple of weeks. She will be sorely missed.”
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Work begins on U.S. 95 reroute project
- Potlatch man accused of rape, sharing explicit videos
- Moscow man leads police on car chase Sunday
- Paradise Creek graduate makes it to the finish line
- Lewiston man fined for radio interference in 2021 fire
- Pullman’s Stadium Way closed for construction starting Monday
- Pullman High stages graduation ceremony at Pullman's Beasley Coliseum
- Snake River dam replacement report estimates cost at $10.3B to $27.2B
- Helping them to ‘serve their community’
- Moscow awards more ARPA dollars
Your guide to the best businesses in the region