PALOUSE — A group of community members are rallying support to save a 132-year-old historic building in downtown Palouse from demolition.
The three-story, 18,000-square-foot St. Elmo’s Hotel building was built in 1888 and stands at 130 E. Main St. The building’s unreinforced masonry is no longer safe, and unless a new owner buys and rehabilitates St. Elmo’s, it will have to be torn down for safety reasons.
It is listed for sale for $275,000. Restoring the building could cost as much as $1.2 million, said Palouse resident Jessie Twig-Harris.
Twigg-Harris and Palouse City Councilor Mary Welcome are part of Friends of St. Elmo’s, a group of people working to save the building.
They organized a meeting Thursday night with Palouse community members to discuss what options are available. The meeting drew more than 40 people to the Palouse Community Center.
“If rehabilitated, that building could provide a triumphant boost to our downtown economic health while also retaining its historic and cultural significance,” Twigg-Harris said.
She said the current owners of the building are looking to sell after having exhausted all their options to save the building.
Palouse Mayor Chris Cook attended Thursday’s meeting and said he has recently spoken with the owners and they are willing to wait a calendar year before taking any action. However, if the building’s condition deteriorates more quickly, it may have to be demolished sooner.
Friends of St. Elmo’s and city representatives are looking to state resources to help preserve the building.
The group has recently nominated the hotel to be placed on the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Most Endangered Places” list. Twigg-Harris said if the building makes the list, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation will provide resources to find a new buyer who plans to restore the St. Elmo’s Hotel.
A representative from the Washington Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation will assess the building in March. Palouse is exploring joining the DAHP’s Certified Local Government Program that was created to help local governments preserve historic buildings.
According to information presented at Thursday’s meeting, the design of St. Elmo’s Hotel is known as “second empire” and it is believed to be the only style of structure left standing in Washington. It is also believed to have housed one of the first electric elevators in the state.
Welcome urged people to spread awareness about the building and research information on resources that could help save it. She said Palouse has a history of coming together to accomplish goals.
“We have pulled off projects that nobody thought was possible,” she said. “We’ve always been a town that says yes instead of a town that says no.”
