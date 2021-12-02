Whitman County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday.
There have been 6,115 confirmed cases, 228 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health Idaho North Central District reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County also Wednesday. The latest cases include four people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.
There have been 4,399 confirmed cases, 319 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.