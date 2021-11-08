Whitman County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with no new deaths or hospitalizations.
The county has seen 5,958 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths and 222 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
There have been 155 cases between Oct. 24 and Saturday, which the county categorizes as “moderate” COVID-19 activity.
Latah County reported 14 new cases on Monday and no new deaths. The latest cases include one person younger than the age of 5, six people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 80s.
There have been 4,293 confirmed cases, 304 probable cases and 37 deaths linked to the disease in Latah County since the pandemic began.