The residents at a Palouse home were not injured during an early Monday morning fire that forced the closure of both lanes of traffic on State Route 27.
Palouse Fire Chief Scott Beeson said there was extensive fire damage to the upper floor of the two-story residence several blocks north of downtown but within the city limits. There is also water damage downstairs.
The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. and firefighters from Palouse, Pullman, Potlatch and Moscow responded to the incident.
Beeson said the flames were extinguished quickly, and the two residents of the home left before fire crews arrived. He said nobody was injured escaping or fighting the fire.
Beeson said the fire is labeled an accidental electrical fire that originated in some old knob and tube wiring in the first-floor ceiling.
As fire crews entered the mop up phase of the operation Monday morning, traffic on SR 27 was able to share one lane of travel past the scene, Beeson said. He said crews were still checking on hot spots at about 8 a.m.
Beeson said his department put the residents in touch with Red Cross. He could not say if the home was a total loss.