Randi Babino planned to take down her Christmas tree and work on her unborn child’s nursery Wednesday at her Clarkston home.
Instead, she spent most of the day in labor before August Babino entered the world prematurely at 8:32 p.m. New Year’s Day at Pullman Regional Hospital. August was the first baby of the year born at a Palouse-area hospital, born to Randi and her husband, Justin.
The year’s first birth at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow was Thursday. No babies have been yet delivered at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax.
For the Babino family, August’s birth was just the beginning of an eventful night.
Because he was born prematurely — about 10 weeks earlier than expected — August was flown by helicopter from PRH destined for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane.
At least that was the plan.
Because of poor visibility in Spokane, Randi said the helicopter had to land in a Rosalia, Wash., parking lot before an ambulance — aided by a police escort — raced August to the Spokane hospital.
Randi said she was able to spend a short time with August on Wednesday night before he was life-flighted. She said August is doing OK at the neonatal intensive care unit at Sacred Heart.
Randi said her husband and her parents are in Spokane with the newborn while she recovers at PRH. August, who weighs 4 pounds, 1 ounce, needs to gain and maintain weight and eat and breathe on his own before he can be released from the hospital, which doctors estimate will be in March, Randi said.
She said the stay is longer than normal but doctors do not foresee any health issues.
“He’s just got to get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger, which is really the best possible outcome we could have asked for,” Randi said.
Randi said the experience was not really scary. She credits her great support system and a quote from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” to keep her calm. The quote is from Professor Hagrid, who said, “What’s comin’ will come, an’ we’ll meet it when it does.”
Randi said she delivered her son at PRH because their other child, a girl, was born at the Pullman hospital and it was “an exceptional experience.”
The first 2020 baby born at Gritman Medical Center was Caspian Whitecotton, a 9 pound, 4 ounce boy, who is the 12th child of Danielle and Joseph Whitecotton of Elk River, Idaho.
While Caspian just missed out on being New Year’s Day’s first baby, one of the couple’s nine sons was born on Jan. 1 a dozen years ago and was featured in a Daily News story.
Caspian was delivered at 7:15 a.m. Thursday after a long, rainy drive from Elk River to Gritman Wednesday morning.
“It’s just as exciting a time as it is the first time,” Danielle said.
It was the Whitecottons’ second child born at Gritman. One of their children was born on the side of a highway.
“I can’t wait to see their kids and so on and so forth and just the adventures that they get to have through the world,” Joseph said of his children.
Gritman Family Birth Center Director Jenn Jones said one child was born 13 minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve. She said about 30 babies are born at GMC each month.
“The first baby of the year is always special,” Jones said. “It’s a great way to start off a new year.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.