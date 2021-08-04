A total of 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse.
Thirteen of those cases were reported in Whitman County. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations because of COVID-19.
Whitman County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began rose to 4,487. There have been a total of 52 deaths and 133 hospitalizations.
Five new cases were reported in Latah County. One of those patients between ages 5-12, two are between ages 18-29, one is in their 40s and the other is in their 60s. No new deaths were reported.
In Latah County, there have been 3,114 confirmed cases, 169 probable cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.