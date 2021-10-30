Local health agencies reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
The deceased include two Latah County residents and two Whitman County residents.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 12 new cases in Latah County. Those cases include one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 18-19, four people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,237 total confirmed cases, 301 probable cases and 36 total deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 11 deaths reported in the county in October.
Whitman County reported six new cases and no new hospitalizations on Friday. There have 20 deaths in Whitman County reported in October and 79 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.