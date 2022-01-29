Local health agencies reported 276 new COVID-19 cases Friday on the Palouse.
Whitman County reported 207 cases, but no new deaths or hospitalizations. There have been 8,355 total cases, 479 hospitalizations and 85 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 69 new cases in Latah County and no new deaths. The latest cases include 19 people under the age of 18, 16 people between ages 18-29, seven people in their 30s, 13 people in their 40s, four in their 50s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.
There have been 5,631 confirmed cases, 493 probable cases and 43 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.