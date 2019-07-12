Editor’s note: This news item appeared in Wednesday’s Daily News with an incorrect day for the event. The event is Sunday.
The city of Palouse will host a centennial memorial for Lester Dean Hayton, a World War I soldier who has been declared missing in action since 1918, at 1 p.m. Sunday at the archway in Hayton-Green Park in Palouse, during the city’s annual Ice Cream Social.
Hayton was a Palouse resident, and though his remains were never found, news of his death reached the city on July 18, 1919.
The event is free. For information, email Brad Pearce at pearcebrad@hotmail.com.