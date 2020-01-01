November marked one of the driest months on the Palouse, and December was only slightly drier than normal.
Bob Tobin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said 1.31 inches of precipitation was recorded Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport — 0.22 inches below the average precipitation mark for December.
Snowfall is included in the precipitation measurements, but only after it is warmed and melted into water.
The NWS in Spokane reported Pullman saw its fourth driest November (0.44 inches of precipitation) since records were first kept in 1893. The city’s normal November precipitation is 2.29 inches, and its record driest was 0.02 inches in 1929.
Moscow recorded its ninth driest November — also since 1893 — with 0.79 inches falling. Moscow averages 3.61 inches, and its record driest was also in 1929 when 0.04 inches fell.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center shows an equal probability for above-normal, below-normal and near-normal precipitation and a 33- to 40-percent probability for below-average temperatures for January on the Palouse.
The three-month climate outlook for the area shows a 33- percent to 40-percent probability for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above-normal, below-normal and near-normal temperatures.
“Flip a coin, and you’d probably be right as well as you’re wrong as far as what’s going to happen the rest of the winter,” Tobin said.
For Pullman’s immediate future, the NWS is calling for rainy and windy conditions today with a high of 45 and a low of 29. Winds could reach almost 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow tonight into Thursday morning.
Rain and snow is possible Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the upper-30s to mid-40s and lows in the low- to mid-30s.
