The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will have a “Trunk or Treat on Whitman Street” event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday geared toward children ages 0-12.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to social-distancing protocols.
Attendees will be directed down one side of Whitman Street to view participating cars — which will be decorated with a Halloween theme — and then exit on Beach Street.
Gathering and loitering will not be allowed. Volunteers handing out candy will be following specific COVID-19-safe rules and ensure attendees are following safety compliance guidelines.