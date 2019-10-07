The 2019 Palouse Basin Water Summit is scheduled for 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’s Event Center in Pullman.
The Summit will feature local water experts and scientists to share information and perspectives on water resources, climate change and conservation updates including Korey Woodley, PBAC Executive Manager; Julie Padowski, Assistant Director of Washington State University’s Center for Environmental Research, Education and Outreach and Clinical Assistant Professor with the State of Washington Water Research Center; and Adrienne Marshall, Postdoctoral Fellow, Water Resources Program at the University of Idaho.
International water expert, and author of the book “Chasing Water: A Guide for Moving from Scarcity to Sustainability,” Brian Richter will be the keynote speaker.
The event is free and open to the public.