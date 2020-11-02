Beginning today, the Palouse Writers Guild, Potlatch Public Library and Troy Community Library are having a curbside “Motivational Mondays” event for aspiring writers with an interest in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).
Each Monday in November, a new NaNoWriMo packet will be available for pickup at the Troy and Potlatch libraries. An official NaNoWriMo chart will be on display in both locations, where creatives can update their progress.
NaNoWriMo challenges participants to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Learn more about NaNoWriMo at nanowrimo.org.
For more information, contact Beth Tunnell at potlatch@latahlibrary.org or Michelle Sturdy at troy@latahlibrary.org