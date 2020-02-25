Palouse Writers Guild will have a travel writing workshop 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday 1912 Center, Fiske Room, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The workshop will involve a series of short writing exercises and peer responses designed to help writers overcome inhibitions and into the process of writing a story. Exercises focus on writing about place and people.
Cost is $10 for PWG members and $15 for nonmembers.
Registration limited to 38 participants. For additional information or to register, visit shortened link bit.ly/37ab6Jc.