Even in a year that is not overshadowed by a global pandemic, yearbook crews at Moscow and Pullman high schools put in hard work and long hours to make their annual chronicles a reality.
However with some adjustment and a little help from Photoshop, students and instructors alike say they are proud of the work they’ve done and are looking forward to seeing the finished product.
With MHS starting the year in a hybrid schedule with the student body split into “A” and “B” cohorts and attending in-person classes two days a week on an alternating schedule, teacher and yearbook adviser Jason Huff said they had some difficulty arranging photos.
Huff said group photos for student clubs, sports and other extracurriculars were particularly challenging to orchestrate.
“We did way more photoshopping than normal. Luckily, I had some kids with some good skills,” Huff said. “So we would take pictures and plan like we’re going to do A-day kids over here and B-day kids on this side and then combine them in Photoshop.”
Huff said they’re also missing more standard mug shot photos than in a usual year and turnout for their annual senior group photo was “not great.”
PHS senior Abigail Slaughter, 18, said her team had similar problems with photos. Pullman began the year delivering instruction almost entirely online, with the high school bringing students back for a hybrid model similar to Moscow’s in the spring. Slaughter said their senior photo, traditionally taken in one big group, had to be spliced together from several individual photos by a student who wasn’t even a part of the yearbook class.
“One of the girls in the multimedia class collected individual headshots of many of the seniors and put that together kind of as a collage,” she said. “So we still have a picture representing a majority of our senior class, but it’s not in the same way that it would have been.”
Huff and PHS yearbook advisor Melissa Mayer agreed a critical component of the class is to give students an opportunity to hone skills related to teamwork but with student schedules in relative disorder this year, it was difficult to bring them together to work. Mayer said one of the things she loves most about yearbook classes is giving the students the chance to collaborate and see their work but those components were largely missing this year.
She said it also forced them to adjust deadlines to later dates in the school year. Huff said his students often came in on their off hours to work on pages.
“At the beginning of the year, only being in school two days a week and not being with our full team of editors was definitely challenging,” said Moscow junior and yearbook editor Ella Clark, 17. “There was a little bit of miscommunication and it was hard to find the time to put in a lot of extra work that needs to get done just because we couldn’t be in school.”
Mayer said for the most part, she and her team did their best to produce a yearbook that is as close to what students would recognize as “normal” as possible. The book itself will be about 30 pages shorter and fewer students are purchasing yearbooks this year, but Mayer said there have been some positive lessons from this unorthodox school year as well.
“One thing I liked that we did and I would honestly probably do again, is more coverage about our community and our world around us,” Mayer said. “In a typical yearbook, we focus so much (on) sports and some of those things. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but I think that it also should be a historical document of sorts.”
