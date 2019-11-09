“Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming” is the topic of a panel discussion at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The presentation will provide history on redistricting, an update on where Idaho stands on the issue and information on a League of Women Voters of Idaho initiative, People Powered Fair Maps.
Panelists include: David Nelson of Moscow, an Idaho state senator serving on the transportation, agricultural affairs, and health and welfare committees; Kathy Dawes, a long-time Moscow resident who has served on several city and county boards; and Mary Bostick, a 40-year resident of Moscow who serves actively in several organizations, including the League of Women Voters.