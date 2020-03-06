Palouse Land Trust will have an event focused on private property and trespassing laws in Idaho in preparation for the spring recreation season.
Panelists Bill Thompson, Latah County prosecutor; Tim Besst, Latah Sheriff’s Department chief deputy; and Tony Imthurn, Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer, will participate in a discussion from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 Jackson St., Moscow.
The program, “Keeping Up With Keeping Out: Understanding Private Land Boundaries and Trespassing Laws in Idaho,” will focus on recent changes to Idaho’s trespassing laws.
The event is free.