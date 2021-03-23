A panel will discuss housing insecurity from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum via Zoom.
The panel discussion, “Housing Insecurity in Context,” will include Nils Peterson, executive director at Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, and Crystal Callahan and Gina Whitney, both of the McClure Center in Boise. Callahan and Whitney are co-authors of “Idaho at a Glance: Housing Insecurity.”
Callahan and Whitney will describe their policy brief intended to prepare Idaho stakeholders, policymakers and communities for research and discussion on housing related issues. Peterson will provide statistics and describe the continuum of housing conditions on the Palouse, including homelessness, cost-burdened housing, affordability and supply.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.