A panelist Tuesday encouraged local law enforcement to make an extra effort to help marginalized communities within the Palouse feel welcome and protected.
Trymaine Gaither, recruitment and career coordinator for the Honors College at Washington State University, said many people who reside on the Palouse have moved here from other places. Because of this, he said people of color may have brought along past experiences where they were treated unfairly by law enforcement in other towns or cities.
Gaither was one of four panelists who discussed systemic biases regarding race and ethnicity at the first of two virtual panels in the webinar series, “Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement.”
Gaither said law enforcement may need to work to secure the trust of marginalized communities, which might include university athletes of color or even school-aged children.
“Interact with people without your uniform,” Gaither suggested. “Get out of the car — find them on foot. Of course these are virtual platforms right now, so that’s not necessary, but when COVID-19 is over, shoot some ball with the youth. Really engage with the children.”
According to the NAACP, Black people make up 13.4 percent of the U.S. population and 22 percent of fatal police shootings. The disparity does not take into consideration other forms of police brutality. A Black person is five times more likely to be stopped by police without just cause than a white person, according to the NAACP.
The prevalence of racially-charged injustice in national law enforcement prompted the Moscow Human Rights Commission to partner with the Latah County Human Rights Task Force to sponsor the local series.
Latah County Task Force Chair Joann Muneta said the goal of the series is to provide the public with information about how local police address systemic racism in order to avoid problems in the future.
“When you don’t talk to each other, it fosters problems and mistrust,” she said. “But when you’re able to bring questions out in the open, it leads to trust on both sides.”
In addition to Gaither, Tuesday’s panel featured Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles and Yolanda Bisbee, chief diversity officer and executive director of tribal relations at the University of Idaho. The panel was moderated by Erin Agidius, member of the Moscow Human Rights Commission and deputy director for the UI Office of Civil Rights and Investigations.
Panelists answered questions submitted by the public about Moscow’s community policing policy and discussed avenues of improving communication and trust between law enforcement and community members. Topics discussed included hiring and training policies, handling of implicit bias and outreach to communities of color on the Palouse.
According to Fry, Moscow police officers have been through two implicit bias training classes in the last six months, and the department is planning to hold a third training class this spring which will be open to the public.
“We’re learning about some of our possible biases that maybe we didn’t even know we had,” he said.
Skiles said he feels the public is in safe hands with local law enforcement because of the rigorous process he employs when hiring new officers. He said the hiring process takes about three months and includes a background check, polygraph test and psychological evaluation.
“I’ll also send a detective out to the community the prospective hire is from and see what kind of person they are,” he said. “I really need to get a good fit for the community policing outlook.”
The sheriff is also proud of the low turnover rate among officers he hires.
“I’ve actually had employees come back to the sheriff’s office who had left for some reason — family or a different job opportunity — and I’ve had six come back in four years. That says a lot about your work environment.”
The second panel in the series, “Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Training,” is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and will be open to the public.
The Zoom link is uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_POaj19lITxCs1Ij_DUup9A.
Ellen Dennis can be reached at (208) 883-4632 or by email at briefs@dnews.com.