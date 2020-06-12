The Toledo Blade newspaper is reporting that former University of Idaho president Chuck Staben, named a finalist for the University of Toledo’s interim president position Monday, withdrew his application Thursday.
Confirmation of Staben’s withdrawal came from UT board president Mary Ellen Pisanelli, according to the Blade.
The Blade indicated that on Wednesday, the newspaper researched Staben’s background at UI and called Staben, Pisanelli, and a hired search firm leader for comment. Staben did not respond.
Staben’s presidency with UI began in March 2014. In 2019, he and the Idaho State Board of Education agreed his contract would not be renewed after its June 15 expiration date. When new UI President Scott Green took over as head administrator July 1, Staben stepped down to assume a professorship with the biological sciences department.
According to the Blade story, Staben’s tenure as president at UI ended after the athletic department had multiple issues involving sexual harassment and sexual assault that led to the athletic director’s ouster and Staben dropped the football program’s division classification.
The two other finalists are Christopher Colenda and Gregory Postel.