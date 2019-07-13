TROY — Anita and Ron Stearns have called Troy their home for the last 32 years. But the married couple of 46 years will celebrate their final Troy Old Timers’ Day as residents of the town today when the two grand marshals cruise down the town’s main drag during the event’s parade.
Anita, 67, said the couple sold their North Main Street home last weekend and in two weeks are moving to Lewiston, where they own two properties.
“We hate to leave,” Anita said.
Both are retired, but Ron, 71, has served with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, including the last 23 as chief.
But with the move to Lewiston on the horizon, Ron said he will likely have to hang up his fire gear for the final time soon.
“I’ll miss it,” he said. “I’d like to be able to just stay as a regular fireman.”
Even without his three decades of experience, Ron believes the department will be in good hands.
“We’ve got some really good people that would make a good chief, so they’ll vote on it,” Ron said.
He said he visits the West Sixth Street fire station most days to work and hang out. Ron and volunteers have built two additions to the station over the years.
“I like to work,” he said. “I’m not a hard worker but I like to stay busy. That’s why I like it down here. I can do things.”
Besides leading Troy’s fire department, Ron worked for 27 years as the transportation and maintenance supervisor for the Troy School District. It was called the Whitepine Joint School District — which now comprises Deary Junior-Senior High School, Deary Elementary School and Bovill Elementary School — at the start of his career, but then Troy formed its own district.
Anita retired in 2010 after 37 years working in Moscow as a medical office manager. She also worked about a year and a half in billing for Troy’s ambulance services.
“I think our fire department’s a big family of people,” Anita said. “Everybody gets along. It’s our Troy family.”
Anita said she will miss friends but she and her husband will visit often because their daughter and grandchildren live in Troy.
Ron said their only role as grand marshals consists of riding in a convertible and slinging candy from it during the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. As always, plenty of firetrucks will participate in the parade, Ron said.
“I’ve always driven a firetruck,” he said. “For almost 30 years, I’ve never seen the parade.”
The theme of Troy Old Timers’ Day is “First on Scene in 2019.” To view the schedule of the all-day event, visit www.troylionsclub.org.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.