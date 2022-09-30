Parade is leaving print, but it’s not going away

Join me in saying goodbye to an old friend and also in welcoming that same friend in a different sort of way.
Parade magazine has announced it will eliminate its print product following the Nov. 6 edition.
“News like this is never easy to hear, but we remain as enthusiastic as ever for the future of the Parade brand, our company and our long-standing partnership with you,” Kevin A. Craig, senior vice president and director of media relations for The Arena Group, which purchased Parade earlier this year, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
The popular mini-magazine inserts into the Sunday Lewiston Tribune and the Saturday, or weekend edition, of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
I must admit, I’ll miss fishing Parade out of my Sunday paper. It’s been a part of my newspaper reading habit since about the time as a child I realized there was more to the newspaper than the comics. With its entertainment news, features, recipes and the annual “What People Earn” edition, Parade is always a fun read.
There is, let’s call it, a silver lining to Parade’s announcement. For those who access the digital version of both newspapers, Parade plans to continue offering an e-edition of the magazine. The e-edition, to those unfamiliar with the term, is a mirror copy of the print publication that appears online. For the Tribune and Daily News, the e-edition can be accessed by clicking on “E-edition” in the gray bar at the top of the two websites, lmtribune.com and dnews.com.
And another slice of good news: If you subscribe to the Tribune or Daily News, you have already paid for access to the e-edition. If you don’t have it already, call subscriber services for the Trib and Daily News — (208) 746-8742 — and ask for your username and password.
As we’ve progressed through the ongoing labor challenge of recruiting and retaining paper carriers, many readers have discovered the value of the e-edition. One reader who called recently said she didn’t know about the e-edition. I walked her through the steps to access it and by the end of the phone call she had at least a second favorite way to read the Tribune and Daily News.
My hope is readers who value Parade magazine will give the e-edition a try. Perhaps you, too, will find it your favorite, or maybe second favorite, way of reading it and all the other offerings in the Tribune and Daily News, your go-to sources for local news.
I would be remiss if I didn’t call your attention to another milestone at the Tribune. On Thursday, the family and employee owned and operated Trib marked its 130th anniversary. You might wonder if the two Alford brothers, who came out west from Texas to start a new newspaper all those years ago, believed in their journalists’ hearts that the Tribune would have such staying power and remain under the leadership of the Alford family.
While there would be no way to foresee the future, you have to figure they would be surprised by the myriad of ways to receive their Tribune and now the Daily News, from the traditional home-delivered newspaper to website offerings on a PC, tablet or cellphone, social media, email letters, and email and text notifications.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.