The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a flood advisory for Latah and Whitman counties Thursday afternoon that will remain in effect until this afternoon.
At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Paradise Creek at the University of Idaho was measured at 8.47 feet, less than a foot under the 9.2-foot flood stage.
The NWS stated the creek could reach flood stage Thursday night or early this morning.
As much as an inch of precipitation had already fallen across southeastern Washington and portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle as of Thursday afternoon and additional precipitation amounts of a half-inch or more was expected in the area overnight.
At 9.2 feet, water would be out of the creek at the intersection of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Drive and would possibly flow into the intersection at this stage, the NWS stated.
At 8.8 feet, water would start to back up through the storm drains on Roosevelt Street.
The city on Thursday afternoon closed Heron’s Hideout and the State Highway 8 pedestrian underpass because of flooding, according to the city of Moscow Facebook page.
It said it would monitor those locations and reopen them once the water receded.
Residents can monitor Paradise Creek’s water level at bit.ly/3bfm4At.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible today and between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is possible tonight. Gusts could reach as high as 22 mph today. Rain and snow are expected Saturday and dry weather is forecasted Sunday.
The NWS warned river banks and culverts could become unstable and unsafe. It warned not to try to cross flooded roads.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said his crews had been making flood preparations since early Wednesday morning in anticipation of the wet weather.
A self-serve sandbag station, at 650 N. Van Buren St., is available to Moscow residents who are concerned about their property flooding, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Crews are preparing to respond to localized flooding.
Palmer said several crew members finished snow plowing and moved right into flood preparation work Wednesday, and everyone was engaged in flood prep Thursday. He said there is not much time to respond to flooding with a volatile waterway such as Paradise Creek.
Palmer said most of Moscow’s high-water events, historically, have occurred in a similar way to this one — snow rolls in, warm temperatures melt it and then rain ensues.
He said the rain absorbs into the snow, saturates and then melts quickly, leading to a great deal of moisture hitting the creek at the same time.
