OLYMPIA — When Sam Martinez told his mom he was pledging a fraternity, she wasn’t concerned. For Jolayne Houtz, it brought to mind images of spirited brotherhood, an emphasis on studies and a community for her son. All her diligent research only told stories of mandatory study tables and building leadership. What she didn’t find was the dark history of hazing associated with the Greek system.

In 2019, during his first months at Washington State University, Martinez died of alcohol poisoning at an event at the fraternity Alpha Tau Omega. Martinez’s fraternity brothers handed him a half-gallon bottle of rum and pressured him to “drink the family drink.”

According to Houtz, because of the one-year statute of limitations for hazing, 15 brothers were charged only with supplying alcohol to a minor.

