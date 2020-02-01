A weekly program aimed at improving relationships between parents and their tweens launched in Pullman last month and organizers are looking to expand the program to other cities in Whitman County.
Called Strengthening Families, the program was developed by Iowa State University and focuses on helping parents and youth ages 10 to 14 improve communication and reduce risky behavior in children.
“I believe Iowa State also did it for different age brackets but they found that (ages 10 to 14) was the key time,” said Lauren Rehwaldt, local program coordinator and licensed mental health counselor. “If they could impact the family then, it really showed in the stats and the data to cause positive change for the families.”
Rehwaldt said participants attend two-hour sessions with their families once a week for seven weeks. Thanks in part to a grant from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health awarded to Pullman Regional Hospital and the Whitman County Health Network, Rehwaldt said she has the funding to lead nine seven-week sessions in the region.
Rehwaldt said for a typical class, families show up around 5:30 p.m. for a 30-minute dinner. After eating, parents and children break off into separate guided activities for an hour before coming together for the final hour. She said activities focus on building skills related to resilience, communication and emotional regulation as a way to prepare children for avoiding risky behavior and navigating issues like peer pressure and bullying.
“We don’t want people to think this is a program to reduce drug use because honestly, at the end of the day, it’s not — it’s a program to bring the family closer together,” she said. “If a family is closer together, then kids come home and they trust their parents, they’re going to sit down and go ‘Hey mom, this kid bullied me today — what would you do?’”
The first group of classes began in mid-January at Pullman’s Lincoln Middle School and is now entering its fourth week. Rehwaldt said she plans to offer another set of classes at Palouse’s Federated Church on Feb. 9 and is already exploring the possibility to expand to Colton and Garfield in April or May.
“I’m meeting with a counselor from Colton and Garfield today trying to push it out to the county further,” she said. “There’s another Pullman (class) in March and one in the fall and then the other communities that I’d like to get on board are Colfax, Lacrosse, Oaksdale, St. John.”
Those who wish to know more about Strengthening Families programming can contact Rehwaldt directly at laura.rehwaldt@pullmanregional.org.
