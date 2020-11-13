The Pullman Police Department on Thursday announced parking restrictions in the College Hill area during Washington State University fall, winter and spring breaks.
These restrictions are to ensure Pullman Maintenance and Operations staff can clear narrow roadways of snow, leaves and gravel. Vehicles found parked on these streets between 2 a.m.-9p.m. during WSU breaks can be cited and towed:
NE Colorado Street from NE D Street to NE Opal Street
NE Campus Street from NE Opal Street to NE B Street
NE B Street from NE Colorado Street to NE California Street
NE California Street from NE B Street to NE Ruby Street
NE Maiden Lane from NE Whitman Street to NE Opal Street
NE D Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
NE C Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
NE A Street from NE Colorado Street to California Street
Maple Street from Campus to NE Colorado Street
NE Linden Street from NE B Street to NE Monroe Street