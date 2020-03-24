Parks close

Caution tape surrounds playground equipment at Reaney Park in Pullman on Monday. Playgrounds and restrooms within the city of Pullman parks system have been closed because of COVID-19 concerns. “The health of our community is extremely important to us and in order to keep everyone safe we deem this a necessary measure,” read a news release this morning from Kimberly Johnson with Pullman Parks and Recreation. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and compliance with these necessary safety measures.” Residents with questions can call Pullman Parks, Facilities & Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitman County
- UI, Staben, Wiencek sued by former professor
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- Moscow businesses ask governor to take action
- UPDATE: Gun show in Moscow has been canceled
- UPDATE: Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitman County
- WSU, UI urging students to stay home
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- Moscow to have emergency meeting at 1 p.m. regarding COVID-19
- Moscow bans dining inside restaurants, bars
Your guide to the best businesses in the region