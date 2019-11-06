Early voting results indicate there could be no change to the current Pullman City Council makeup as incumbents Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks are leading their respective opponents as of late Tuesday.
With a little more than 4,000 ballots left to be counted in Whitman County, Macoll is leading Francis Benjamin with 51.7 percent of the vote for the at-large council seat. Macoll has a 515-476 edge in votes counted Tuesday. Parks is leading Chris Johnson with 54.9 percent of the vote, and has an edge of 354-289 in votes cast.
It is unknown how many of the more than 4,000 ballots left uncounted in Whitman County will be for the Pullman City Council races.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson will secure another term in office after running unopposed. He has been serving the city in that position since 2004. City Councilors Nathan Weller and Pat Wright also ran uncontested to keep their council seats.
Parks, an insurance representative with State Farm, has served on City Council since 2015.
Chris Johnson is the chief financial officer for Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.
Macoll has been on the City Council since 2014. Her opponent, Benjamin, is an information systems coordinator with the WSU Department of Psychology and teaches real estate at the WSU Carson College of Business. He previously served on the City Council from 2003-15.
Contacted late Tuesday, Macoll and Parks were pleased with the results but reluctant to get too far ahead of themselves.
“It’s encouraging but you never know until the whole thing is counted,” Parks said.
Parks expressed thanks to everyone who voted because, she said, every vote does count.
Macoll said she is looking forward to today when there will be more ballots counted. According to the Whitman County Auditor website, the next ballot count will be at 4 p.m. today.
