The Moscow Pathways Commission will have its annual pathway tour starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Free parking is available in the University of Idaho Blue Lot 60 adjacent to the center.
The tour route will follow Paradise Path and other designated pathways through town, before ending at East City Park, where light refreshments will be served.
For more information about the event, contact David Schott, assistant parks and recreation director, at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7098.
The tour is part of Palouse Bike Week, presented by Washington State University, University of Idaho, City of Pullman and City of Moscow. For a full listing of events, visit this shortened link: bit.ly/2lRIOkK.