Patricia Carter-Goodheart selected for Democratic November ballot

Patricia Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, has been selected to replace Moscow Democrat Jamal Kingsley Lyksett on the November ballot.
Lyksett was slated to face incumbent Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, in the race for the 6th Legislative District House A seat. However, he withdrew his candidacy in July.
The 6th Legislative District Democratic Central Committee met last weekend and chose Carter-Goodheart as Lyksett’s replacement. She is the Democratic precinct representative for Lapwai and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.