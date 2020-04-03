Paying tribute to a moment in our shared history

The news staff at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the staff at its sister paper to the south, the Lewiston Tribune, are working together during the next six weeks to produce a special edition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
On the morning of May 18, 1980, the mountain literally blew its top, and the “blast produced a column of ash and gas that rose more than 15 miles into the atmosphere in only 15 minutes,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Many of our readers must recall that morning, the moment, the ash falling from the sky and the hazy, grimy existence that followed.
Our premium edition on the anniversary — to be available in print May 18 — will focus on more than simply the science and wonder of a massive mountain violently exploding from within. Our section will rely heavily on you, your memories and the anxiety and perhaps personal rebirth from those scary and dark days of spring four decades ago.
Thus, an invitation. Please send us your memories. We’ll include some of them in the anniversary section. Written submissions should be kept to 250 words. If you have images from that day, and the days that followed, send those, too. We’ll consider running them as well, in the special section and also as Reader Photos of the Day on Page 2 of the Daily News.
Email is the best way to send your items. Pasting the text of your submission directly into the email is the most efficient way to deliver your thoughts. For photos, we’d love jpg images with a resolution as large as you can provide. We can always reduce the size, but images delivered too small are tough to size up for publication. Send all submissions to editor@dnews.com.
Thank you for considering a submission, and thank you for staying home and staying safe during this equally anxiety-inducing time in our shared history.
Be safe and be well.
Craig Staszkow is the managing editor of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He was 11 and living in Pleasanton, Calif., when Mount St. Helens erupted. His memories of the event were framed by the images and stories in his local daily newspaper, The Tri-Valley Herald, which he read religiously every morning, mainly for the boxscores for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.