Principal Brian Smith, acting as Captain Smith, kisses a pig named Snow White after agreeing to do so if West Park Elementary students met their reading month goal of 6,000 books, which they surpassed by nearly reaching 10,000 books, Friday in Moscow.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Angie Smith pets a baby goat named Annie Oakley inside West Park Elementary on Friday in Moscow.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
West Park Elementary School Principal Brian Smith, acting as Captain Smith on Friday in Moscow, kisses a pig named Snow White after agreeing to do so if students met their reading goal of 6,000 books in a month, which they surpassed by reaching nearly 10,000 books.