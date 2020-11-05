Palouse Clearwater Environmental Center will have a birding walk at the center’s Rose Creek Nature Preserve from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Space is limited. Those interested can register for the event online at bit.ly/2GtXnG7.
No prior birding experience is needed but binoculars are encouraged. For those who are interested, an optional virtual orientation will be offered to share some brief history, details about Rose Creek as a birding spot and a tutorial on using eBird as a birding and citizen science tool.
For more details, visit the event page at bit.ly/3k6Lofv.