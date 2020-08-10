Palouse Clearwater Environmental Center will host a day camp for middle school girls interested in science, technology, restoration, engineering, art and mathematics.
The day camp, dubbed “STREAM Team,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17-21 at the Paradise Ridge Challenge Course south of Moscow.
Cost of sign up will be $50 and is on a first-come, first-served basis as there will be a 10-camper maximum.
The camp will take place entirely outdoors in compliance with CDC COVID-19 safety recommendations. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To sign up or request more information, contact learning@pcei.org.