The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will host a Winter Solstice hike beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
Cocoa, treats and an outdoor fire will be available for participating hikers.
