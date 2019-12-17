Pedestrian hit

Emergency medical technicians from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department aid a pedestrian who was struck by a car at the intersection of Sixth and Washington streets late Monday morning in Moscow.
A 23-year-old woman driving a Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Washington Street and turned west on Sixth Street when she allegedly struck a 72-year-old woman in the crosswalk, said Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The pedestrian reported feeling nauseous and was taken to Gritman Medical Center and then Pullman Regional Hospital. The driver was treated on scene for signs of shock and was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and failure to clear ice from her window.