A 44-year-old Pullman woman was flown to a Spokane hospital with a head injury after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Grand Avenue.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said witnesses told police the woman was in the crosswalk just before 5 p.m. on North Grand Avenue when a vehicle turned onto North Grand Avenue from Whitman Street.
The vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Pullman woman, struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, and then flown to Spokane for treatment of her injuries.
The driver was issued an infraction for second-degree negligent driving.