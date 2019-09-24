A 30-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an apparent broken leg and scrapes after the driver of a 2007 Jeep Cherokee allegedly struck him Saturday night in a crosswalk on West Third Street near Taj Grocery in Moscow.
According to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt, the 20-year-old male driver was traveling north on Asbury Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he turned west onto Third Street, striking the pedestrian while he was walking in the crosswalk.
The driver was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.