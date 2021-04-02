The Whitman County Rural Library System is having a penny drive Sunday through April 30. During the drive, each of the 14 library branch locations will collect money to fund programs or projects they consider vital to their community.
National Library Week kicks off the event Sunday. First sponsored in 1958, the week is an observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. Whitman County Library celebrates the contributions of its customers and staff during the event.
For open hours and upcoming events, please call (509) 397-4366 or www.whitco.lib.wa.us.