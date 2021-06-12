Whitman County Libraries raised more than $650 during their recent penny drive. Each library branch designated a special project for the money collected. Phot snapped and submitted by Kylie Fullmer.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Her View: Time is now to eradicate Idaho’s most dangerous infestation
- Whitman County assessor dies after cancer battle
- Susan Maria Vetter
- 'The future of our people were in those bull boats'
- William “Stubbie” Crowe
- Paul big again as Suns rout Nuggets
- Dorthy A. Mader
- Pullman master plan coming into focus, and that focus is downtown
- Ronald Lee Meyer
- Death
Your guide to the best businesses in the region