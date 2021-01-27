Moscow Middle School’s woodshop class has reinvented an annual project marketing and producing custom-made pens and turned it into a gesture of thanks to health care workers and first responders who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.
Now in its eighth year, the project has become a mainstay of the school’s manufacturing and production class, said MMS Principal Bill Holman.
“It’s not a new project,” Holman said. “The main barrel or body of the pen is laminated wood and the students take blanks and then turn them into unique shapes on a lathe and then they add the (pen) components.”
Teacher J.D. Poulos said the pens will bear the words “Moscow Middle School thanks you,” and will be distributed to the Moscow Police Department, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Volunteer Firefighters, personnel at Gritman Medical Center and to the mayor and City Council.
Originally, Poulos said the program was not only a lesson in physically fabricating and assembling the pens but also in marketing the products. He said in a typical year, students would create a mock company, complete with a name, logo and even purchase orders, and would use their little businesses to sell the pens as a means of fundraising for the class.
Pens would sell for $10 to $15 and raise about $5,000 annually, he said, which in the past has helped fund improvements to the shop, including the laser engraver that was used to inscribe the pens. However this year, in light of the pandemic, Poulos said he wanted to do something different.
“Because we’re only seeing these kids two days a week, I had to reconfigure this class — but I didn’t want to take out the pens, because it’s a really fun thing for the kids to get into,” he said. “So what I did was basically cut out all of the small business stuff and we decided that instead of using it as a fundraiser to support the program … I said ‘what if we give back this year?’ ”
Joel Gregory, 13, said he was first attracted to Poulos’s manufacturing and production class because he likes learning through hands-on experience but the pen project resonates with him for other reasons. He said for one thing, his father works in dispatch for the sheriff’s office but he’s also noticed fatigue with the pandemic within the broader community and this is one way to offer support to those on the frontlines.
“I think people are just tired of all this,” he said. “I feel like if we’re just saying like, ‘we’re still there for you’ then they’re not on their own.”
Poulos agreed, saying the project is just a small part of saying “thank you” to groups in the community that have been critical players in the response to the pandemic. He said the project is also an opportunity to show students that even large businesses sometimes put priorities like profit behind contributing to the resolution of a crisis and to the health of their communities.
“I wanted to show that companies around the world have changed their focus — you’ve got companies like Ford that stop making cars and started making ventilators,” Poulos said. “You have all these different companies that are trying to retool, refocus and help — why shouldn’t we do that, too?”
