Pent-up Picnic Excitement

<text>Participants pose for a picture at the first Pullman Senior Citizens Association community picnic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local contributors and volunteers helping at the event were Regency Pullman, Bishop Place Senior Living, Rural Resources, CenterWell Home Health, Kindred Hospice and the Pullman Council on Aging.</text>

Participants pose for a picture at the first Pullman Senior Citizens Association community picnic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local contributors and volunteers helping at the event were Regency Pullman, Bishop Place Senior Living, Rural Resources, CenterWell Home Health, Kindred Hospice, and the Pullman Council on Aging.

Tags

Recommended for you