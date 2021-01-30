People 65 years of age and older can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release. Those in that age group can also preregister to be kept informed about coming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gritman.
Idaho’s vaccine distribution program will open to that age group Monday.
“We are working to bring vaccines to our region as soon as they are made available to us by the State of Idaho,” Gritman spokesman Peter Mundt said in the release. “COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Idaho is under the authority and direction of Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and (in our region) District 2 Public Health – Idaho North Central District.”
The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
Since Dec. 18, Gritman has vaccinated nearly 1,200 people in Latah County from the first priority group, which includes health care workers, first responders and other high-priority populations as identified by Little, the release said.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman Tara Macke said in an email Tuesday to the Daily News that those 65 and older wishing to receive the vaccine can go to idahoprepmod.com and sign up for news and notifications.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the total to 2,491 cases (2,365 confirmed and 126 probable) since the pandemic started.
Of the 2,491 cases, 2,171 have recovered, 314 are active and six have died from the virus.
Of the 23 new cases, one boy is in the 5-12 age range, six people are 13-17, seven are 18-29, one woman is in her 30s, five people are in their 40s, two are in their 50s and one woman is in her 60s.
In Whitman County, 14 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, bringing the county total to 3,155, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Total deaths from the virus remain at 36 and total hospitalizations since the pandemic started are unchanged at 82 since the pandemic started. All other infected people are stable and self-isolating, the release said.
Of the 14 new cases, six people are younger than 20 years old, two are 20-39, one man is 40-59, two people are 60-79 and three people are 80 or older.
Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org, the release said.
If eligible, print or take a screenshot of the eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign-up for an automated notification when they do become eligible.