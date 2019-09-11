Ten fewer people died from Idaho traffic crashes this summer than the summer of 2018, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department. An ITD news release stated there were 91 deaths this summer and 101 last summer.
ITD tracked the fatalities during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” a period between Memorial and Labor day weekends where an uptick in deadly crashes are typically seen in Idaho and throughout the country.
Of the 91 deaths, 62 occurred in automobiles, 17 involved motorcycles, six were on all-terrain vehicles or utility task vehicles, four were pedestrians and two were on a pedacycle.
Seventy-five people died in crashes on rural roads and 16 on urban roads. In the 51 passenger vehicle fatalities, 28 people were not wearing seat belts.
Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 23 fatalities; impairment was a factor in 17 deaths; 13 fatalities involved an aggressive-driving behavior; and eight fatalities involved inattentive driving.
The Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded four high visibility enforcements this summer.
During these enforcements, law enforcement agencies were provided grant funding to put extra officers on the roads looking for seat belt violations and aggressive and impaired drivers