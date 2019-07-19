The Partnership for Economic Prosperity released its 2019 Annual Brief this week. The brief demonstrates foundational economic development work being done throughout Latah County, according to a PEP news release.
“We work to help retain, support and expand existing businesses, and believe that bridging the gap between the needs of these business and critical resources will help to give communities within Latah County a competitive edge,” said PEP Executive Director Gina Taruscio.
PEP serves eight incorporated communities within Latah County and works as the resource conduit with partners, such as the Clearwater Economic Development Association, small business development centers in Idaho and Washington and the University of Idaho Office of Technology Transfer.
PEP is Latah County’s economic development partnership between the city of Moscow, Latah County, University of Idaho, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Avista and other partners.
For more information on PEP and to view the 2019 Annual Brief, visit www.pepedo.org.